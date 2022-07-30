'Not going to get better anytime soon': No end in sight for health care staffing shortage in Ottawa and Ontario
Nurses and hospital staff describe it as a dire situation.
While COVID positive cases aren't overwhelming the health care system like they did at the start of the pandemic, the virus is impacting the health care system in Ottawa and across Ontario in a different way now.
"This is not going to get better anytime soon, it's just going to get worse, and I think it's going to get worse quickly," said Ottawa nurse Christie Cowan.
Her candid words come as she experiences the shortage on the front lines. Cowan says hospital staff are rundown, overworked, and struggling to hold on.
"Moral is very low, nurses are tired, burnt out, almost everyone who I work with is on some type of medication for anxiety or depression and therapy," she said.
The issue – some are describing as a secondary effect of the COVID-19 pandemic. While hospitals aren't overwhelmed with COVID positive patients anymore, the impacts of the virus are still being felt.
"It's not COVID per-say because it's not sick COVID patients in the hospital, it's like the secondary impacts," said Dr. Kwadwo Kyeremanteng, a critical care physician with the Ottawa Hospital.
"We’re seeing closures of emergency departments, ICUs scaling back, struggling to get shifts covered; this is not a short-term solution issue, this is having meaningful and long-term solutions to build back our health care system better," said Dr. Isaac Bogoch, an infectious diseases physician in Toronto.
It comes as another COVID wave in the province has crested according to several experts, but they also say this stage of the pandemic isn't over yet.
"COVID’s not going anywhere and these problem's we're seeing don't have easy solutions, unfortunately," said Dr. Kyeremanteng.
And so without answers to a dire problem, some workers are already making difficult decisions.
"Nurses don't need much reason anymore to leave the hospital, leave the bedside, and some leave the profession. With higher workloads, higher stress and less time off, it's happening faster and faster," said Cowan.
Now despite the health care system suffering with staffing issues – one message from health care professionals has not changed at all: if you are sick and need care do not hesitate to go to the hospital.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Pope says Indigenous people suffered genocide at residential schools
Pope Francis says the abuses Indigenous Peoples faced while being forced to attend residential schools amounted to genocide. The pontiff made the comment Friday to reporters on his flight from Iqaluit back to Rome following his six-day tour of Canada.
Air Transat passenger out $5,000 after being 'utterly abandoned' and denied flight for fainting
An Air Transat passenger said he was forced to pay $5,000 out of pocket because he was 'utterly abandoned' by the airline after he fainted and was denied taking a flight home to Toronto.
Biden tests positive for COVID-19, returns to isolation
U.S. President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 again Saturday, slightly more than three days after he was cleared to exit coronavirus isolation, the White House said, in a rare case of "rebound" following treatment with an antiviral drug.
CTV News' Glen McGregor looks back on the Ottawa protests in special reporter's notebook
Months after the Freedom Convoy rolled into downtown Ottawa, CTV National News' Senior Political Correspondent Glen McGregor looks back on the demonstrations that paralyzed the city for weeks and reflects on where the movement goes moving forward in a special on Monday starting at 10:30 p.m. ET, right after each airing of CTV National News on CTV News Channel. It will also start streaming on CRAVE the same night.
Chris Rock jokes he was 'smacked by Suge Smith' after Will Smith apology video
Chris Rock is still not saying how he feels about getting slapped by Will Smith, but he is still making passing jokes about the incident.
Canada ranks 5th among OECD countries for best work-life balance: study
A new study has ranked Canada fifth among OECD countries for having the best work-life balance.
Fossil discovery suggests the Loch Ness Monster may have once existed
A recent study has found evidence pointing to the possible existence, at one point in time, of the famous Loch Ness Monster.
Pope Francis says he'll slow down or retire: 'You can change a pope'
Pope Francis acknowledged Saturday that he can no longer travel like he used to because of his strained knee ligaments, saying his weeklong Canadian pilgrimage was 'a bit of a test' that showed he needs to slow down and one day possibly retire.
Pope's visit to Canada sparks calls to renounce centuries-old Doctrine of Discovery
Pope Francis did not talk about rescinding the centuries-old Doctrine of Discovery in his apologies to residential school survivors. But organizers of his trip say Canadian bishops plan to work with the Vatican to have it addressed, with the goal of issuing a new statement from the Roman Catholic Church.
Atlantic
-
Two residential school survivors offer different perspectives on Papal visit
Dorene Bernard and her mother Nancy Lutz both attended Shubenacadie Indian Residential School. But if you ask the two about the Pope’s visit, the mother and don’t share the same opinion.
-
N.S. premier defends appointing business friends as Crown executive chairs
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston shrugged off allegations of political patronage and nepotism from opposition leaders on Friday.
-
Expect long waits for ambulances and in ERs this weekend, warns Nova Scotia Health
As many Nova Scotians prepare for a long weekend, Nova Scotia Health is warning residents they will likely face long wait times for ambulances and in hospital emergency rooms if they need medical care.
Toronto
-
-
What’s open and closed this civic holiday Monday in Toronto?
Some businesses and governmental services will be closed or running on modified hours this civic holiday Monday.
-
'On de road again,' Caribbean Carnival grand parade returns to Toronto. Here is what you need to know
The sights and sounds of the Caribbean took over Exhibition Place Saturday as the Caribbean Carnival’s grand parade made its triumphant return to Toronto streets.
Montreal
-
COVID-19, AIDS, and opioids: converging pandemics reveal 'cracks' in Indigenous health services
The number of HIV cases has been rising in Canada, and it's having a disproportionate impact on Indigenous communities.
-
Montreal woman seeks answers after father dies waiting 11 hours for ambulance
A Montreal woman is seeking answers after her 65-year-old father died while waiting over 11 hours for an ambulance.
-
2 teens, 1 man injured in separate Hochelaga stabbings
Two teenagers were stabbed in Hochelaga late Friday night, according to Montreal police, and an adult man was stabbed in a separate incident.
Northern Ontario
-
Algoma Steel to commence idling operations in the Sault
Algoma Steel has rejected the final counter-proposal from United Steelworkers Local 2251, the union's negotiating team announced late Friday.
-
Missouri couple travels to Sudbury for their cat’s surgery
A couple from Missouri made the trek to Sudbury to have their cat’s hip replaced after breaking its femur.
-
Residential school survivors in the Sault look to move forward together
It’s a weekend of healing for residential school survivors in Sault Ste. Marie.
London
-
'We are all equal today': Free block party brings entertainment to Hamilton Road
As music played on one of London’s newest flex streets, a diverse crowd sang, danced and clapped to the beat. At the crouch block party, free live entertainment, food, games and prizes gave a much-needed pick me up to residents in the neighbourhood.
-
'You don't know if you're involved in that': Former patients of Woodstock doctor wanted on child pornography charges speak out
Former patients of a Woodstock doctor say they are disturbed to hear he is wanted on a Canada-wide arrest warrant for child pornography charges.
-
Tim Hortons offers coffee and doughnut as proposed settlement in class action lawsuit
Tim Hortons has reached a proposed settlement in multiple class action lawsuits alleging the restaurant's mobile app violated customer privacy, which would see the restaurant offer a free coffee and doughnut to affected users.
Winnipeg
-
-
13-year-old Winnipeg boy missing in Thompson: RCMP
Officers say Khellen Kirkness travelled to Thompson to visit family. He was last seen on July 26, 2022, leaving a house on Sandpiper Crescent to go visit friends.
-
Police investigating suspicious death on Sherburn
Winnipeg Police are investigating a suspicious death in the West End.
Kitchener
-
'A lot of history': Old Marina Restaurant considered total loss after fire
Several stations responded to a fire at the Old Marina Restaurant on Puslinch Lake.
-
Adam Sandler in Guelph, pediatric vaccine clinics full, housing prices: Top stories of the week
Adam Sandler's visit to the Royal City, pediatric vaccines now available, and a residence crunch at University of Guelph round out the top stories of the week.
-
K-W blood donor clinics gear up for possible long weekend supply shortage
The Canadian Blood Services is asking first time donors to step up as they prepare for a potential rise in trauma situations over the long weekend.
Calgary
-
Shopping and fun in the sun: Thousands flock to Inglewood Sunfest
Thousands of Calgarians were out and about today for the annual Sunfest festival.
-
Summer Classic dog show basks in the Calgary sun
There will be some barking coming from the Spruce Meadows stables this weekend as the country's largest dog show attracts thousands of canines and their owners.
-
Saskatoon
-
Sask. RCMP locate body of 5-year-old autistic boy
RCMP in Hudson Bay, Saskatchewan have found the body of a 5-year-old autistic boy who went missing Friday evening.
-
‘Follow the rules’: Saskatoon Fire, RCMP offer water safety tips for summer fun
Staying safe on the water this summer starts with being prepared.
-
‘A great example of team science’: Sask. virologist assists global study on origins of COVID-19
A scientist at the University of Saskatchewan was part of the global team researching how COVID-19 began.
Edmonton
-
Family pleads for stem cell donors of African descent to help save their two-year old son
Jacob’s two-year old son, Ezra Marfo, was diagnosed with a rare form of leukemia in May 2021. Just after his second birthday in July, the family was told the cancer was spreading. After what Jacob said is too many cancer treatments to count, now Ezra needs a stem cell donation.
-
'Possible tornado event' in northwest Alberta under investigation: Environment Canada
Environment and Climate Change Canada officials are investigating a significant severe weather event that damaged homes from Fairview to Hines Creek, Alta.
-
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Triple-shooting in South Surrey leaves 1 dead, 2 with 'life-threatening injuries'
One man is dead and two others have life-threatening injuries after a shooting in South Surrey Saturday afternoon.
-
Vancouver police shoot suspect after alleged assault on officer in Downtown Eastside
Vancouver police say they shot and injured a man in the Downtown Eastside Saturday morning after he allegedly attacked a patrol officer with "a weapon."
-
Life sentence for ex-employee in 'grisly murder' of Vancouver businessman
A man who killed his former boss -- leaving the "lifeless body and the grisly murder scene" to be discovered by the victim's daughter at the family-run Vancouver business -- confessed to the crime voluntarily, a judge ruled.
Regina
-
Lions extend Riders losing streak to three games
The B.C. Lions are off to their best start in 15 years after a 32-17 victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday night at Mosaic Stadium.
-
Things you can do in and around Regina for the long weekend
As the long weekend approaches, many people are heading out of town to camp, head to the lake or catch up with family and friends. If you’re staying in Regina, here are some things you can do in and around the Queen City.
-
