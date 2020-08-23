OTTAWA -- A 72-year-old North Grenville man died in a weekend collision involving a motorcycle southeast of Kemptville.

Ontario Provincial Police responded to the two vehicle crash at the intersection of South Gower Drive and Pelton Road at approximately 11 a.m. on Sunday.

Police say the driver of the motorcycle was thrown off the bike. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim has been identified as Lui Hrobelsky, 72, of North Grenville.

The driver of the vehicle was not hurt.