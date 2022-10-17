Nokia to unveil plans to expand footprint in Ottawa

Finnish telecom giant Nokia will unveil plans today to expand its footprint in Ottawa.

Premier Doug Ford and federal and provincial cabinet ministers will join Nokia President and CEO Pekka Lundmark and Nokia President Jeffrey Maddox for the announcement at the Nokia campus in Kanata.

According to a media release, Nokia will "unveil plans to expand our footprint in the Ottawa, Ont., tech cluster and create a green digital future that will help Canada – and the world – act together."

Ottawa is home to one of Nokia's largest research and development sites, with more than 2,300 employees working at its campus on March Road.

Nokia's announcement is scheduled for 9:30 a.m.