Advertisement
No one hurt after fire at University of Ottawa residence
Published Tuesday, December 14, 2021 8:37PM EST
Share:
Ottawa Fire Services says no one was hurt after a fire broke out at the University of Ottawa's Stanton Residence Tuesday evening.
Firefighters were called to the student residence on University Private at around 7 p.m., finding smoke on several floors.
The fire was under control by 7:15 p.m. and firefighters ventilated the smoke.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.