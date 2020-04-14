OTTAWA -- After one month of calls to practice physical distancing, Ottawa Public Health says it’s receiving reports of people looking for “loopholes” to socialize with family and friends during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Associate Medical Officer of Health Dr. Brent Moloughney told reporters on Tuesday that public health has received inquiries about whether it’s okay to have a beer with a neighbour or visit a friend if you remain six feet apart.

“Being it in your driveway or in your yard, our main message is stay home,” said Dr. Moloughney.

“We are in the middle of a pandemic and so only make essential trips outside the home, and limit your contacts to members of your household.”

Dr. Moloughney said physical distancing measures, proper hand hygiene and coughing and sneezing etiquette are the best way to limit your own risks of becoming ill.

Ottawa Bylaw officers issued 24 tickets over the weekend to people violating the COVID-19 measures. A barber shop was fined for remaining open despite provincial orders that non-essential businesses remain closed.

Dr. Moloughney says it’s important that everyone continue to practice physical distancing measures to help limit the spread of COVID-19.

“It’s really unprecedented what’s being asked of all of us,” said Dr. Moloughney, when discussing the calls to stay home and cancel family gatherings over Easter.

“So people are finding well what if I just do this, or what if I just do that. And the challenge is it kind of starts like that and then a couple of people add on, and before you know it you have a parking lot party or a backyard party.”

Dr. Moloughney says Ottawa residents should take “comfort” that the efforts to limit the spread of COVID-19 appear to be working.

“We shouldn’t take it so far to begin to feel complacent … we really want to stop this as quickly as we can, because only then can we begin to have those conversations about, or considerations about, how do we begin to relax the restrictions.”

There are 619 lab confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, and 12 deaths linked to novel coronavirus.

Dr. Andrew Willmore of the Ottawa Hospital says 7,300 tests have been conducted at the COVID-19 Community Assessment Centre at Brewer Arena since it opened in mid-March. Another 400 people have been seen at the two community care clinics.