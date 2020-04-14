OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health says another person has died of COVID-19 in the capital.

This marks the 12th official COVID-19 related death in Ottawa since the pandemic began.

OPH reported 33 new laboratory-confirmed cases of the virus in its daily report Tuesday, bringing the cumulative total number of cases in the city to 619. Modeling suggests there are thousands of undetected cases in Ottawa.

According to the report, 42 people are currently in hospital with COVID-19 illness while 16 are in intensive care. There have been 62 cases in Ottawa involving health care workers or first responders.

217 cases, or 35 per cent of all cases since March 11, are considered resolved, meaning the person has recovered and is no longer experiencing symptoms.

There are outbreaks at health care 15 institutions in Ottawa, including several long-term care homes.