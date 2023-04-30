No injuries reported in five fires this weekend in Ottawa

No one has been reported hurt after five separate fires in Ottawa this weekend.

Ottawa firefighters were first called to a rowhouse unit on Eastvale Drive just after midnight Saturday. The fire was in the basement of one of the units and was quickly brought under control.

Several 911 calls just before noon Saturday brought fire crews to a home on Lyon Street, where a fire was burning on the third floor balcony. It was out within minutes and had not spread to the apartment.

Then, at around 5 p.m., someone reported a fire in a detached garage on Wingate Drive. Firefighters kept the fire contained to the garage and had it under control by 5:30 p.m.

On Sunday, firefighters were called to a home on McLeod Street near Elgin Street at around 12:06 p.m. The fire was brought under control in less than 10 minutes and was contained to the first floor, Ottawa Fire Services said.

Later Sunday, firefighters responded to a fifth fire on a balcony on Garneau Street. The blaze was out within six minutes.

The causes of each fire have yet to be determined.

