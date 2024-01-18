No injuries reported after quickly spreading fire in Orleans home

Ottawa paramedics told CTV News Ottawa no injuries were reported following a quickly spreading fire in a house in Orleans on Wednesday night.

Ottawa Fire Services says crews were called around 8:30 p.m. for a garage fire in a single family home on Du Plateau Street near Avebury Drive.

Five minutes after the initial call, firefighters arrived on scene and saw that the fire had spread into the roof of the two storey house. That’s when they started battling the fire.

Crews say they had to protect exposure units as the wind made it easy for the fire to spread.

The fire was declared under control shortly after 9:30 p.m..

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.