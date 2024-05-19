No injuries reported after car found in St. Lawrence River in eastern Ontario

No injuries were reported after a car was found in the St. Lawrence River Sunday morning in the Township of Edwardsburgh/Cardinal, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says.

Dundas Street beyond Park Street were closed for the investigation after a resident found the car and called police.

The OPP notes that nobody was inside the car.

Police say though it is unknown when exactly the incident happened, they were able to locate the owner and occupants of the car.

The investigation into what led into this incident is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.