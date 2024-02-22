No injuries in fire at soybean processing plant in Inkerman, Ont.
Firefighters battled a "significant fire" at a soybean processing centre in Inkerman, Ont. on Thursday morning
Sevita International, who operates the plant, said in a statement to social media that there were no injuries as the fire occured outside of business hours.
"We want to thank the local first responders who were on the scene and the community for their support. We will share more information as it becomes available," Sevita International said.
Inkerman is located approximately 60 kilometres south of Ottawa.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Air Canada passengers recount 'hellish journey' to Toronto after 10 delays, 1 cancelled flight
Ten delays, one cancellation, and about 27 hours later, Air Canada travellers trying to jet out of Fort Lauderdale finally made what one of them is calling a 'hellish journey' back to Toronto.
BREAKING Vice to lay off hundreds of staffers, stop publishing content on its website
Vice Media will stop publishing content on its website and lay off several hundred staffers, CEO Bruce Dixon announced Thursday in a memo to staff.
Sex trafficking survivor shares her story of abuse with the hope of saving a life
Research has shown that sex trafficking is rampant. For Canadians reading this story this means that within one kilometre from where you’re presently located, a young person is being lured into sex trafficking.
Alberta town voting today on bylaw banning Pride crosswalks
Westlock residents are voting Thursday on a bylaw that would prohibit rainbow crosswalks, a common symbol of support for the LGBTQ2S+ community, and restrict the town to flying only government flags.
B.C. will implement a new 20% 'flipping tax' on homes: What you need to know
Premier David Eby has been clear that speculators are in his crosshairs, and with the 2024 budget his government has announced details of a new 'BC Home Flipping Tax.'
Claws come out for federal minister who shared picture of lobster lunch in Asia
A photo of federal Agriculture Minister Lawrence MacAulay eating lobster in Malaysia during an official trip has some people seeing red.
Doctor with hundreds of patients puts off retirement, concerned about who will care for them
A Canadian family doctor originally planned to retire at age 72. He's putting it off because he hasn't been able to find any physicians willing to take over his practice.
Man who killed 4 members of Muslim family in London, Ont. given 5 life sentences in prison
A London judge has handed down her sentence in the case of Nathaniel Veltman, convicted of killing four members of a Muslim family and seriously injuring a young boy in June of 2021.
Trudeau jabs Poilievre over bill that could usher in digital ID for porn browsing
Justin Trudeau took an unprompted jab at Pierre Poilievre over a Senate porn bill that the prime minister says could usher in a digital ID for adults who want to browse certain websites.
Atlantic
-
Weather statements issued ahead of Friday rain and wind
A special weather statement has been issued by Environment Canada for much of Nova Scotia from Friday evening to Saturday evening.
-
-
N.S. Community Services minister steps down, Liberal crosses floor to take his place
Trevor Boudreau, minister of Community Services and L’Nu Affairs, is stepping down “due to personal and health reasons,” according to a news release from the Nova Scotia premier’s office.
Toronto
-
-
Dozens charged after November street race in which participants blocked traffic on Hwy. 427, police say
Police have arrested and charged 31 people after hundreds of drivers gathered in Peel Region to allegedly race their vehicles over a two-day period.
-
Former Toronto area cop begins 7.5 year jail sentence after Ontario's top court dismisses appeal
A Toronto area police officer has begun serving a more than seven-year jail sentence after Ontario's top court dismissed an appeal of his 2021 conviction on corruption charges earlier this week.
Montreal
-
'Very, very concerned': MUHC has lost 12 beds in cancer ward since November
One-third of the beds in the McGill University Health Centre's cancer ward has closed since last fall due to staff shortages, which is raising concerns on what effects this might have on patients, CTV News has learned.
-
Pro-Palestinian protestors block entrance to McGill Bronfman building
Pro-Palestinian protestors blocked the entrances of McGill University's Bronfman building Thursday morning, calling on McGill's Desautels Faculty of Management to divest from interests in Israel.
-
Gatineau mayor resigns, citing 'hostile' political climate
France Bélisle announced Thursday morning she is resigning as mayor of Gatineau, Que., effective immediately.
Northern Ontario
-
-
Northern Ont. ATV driver fled police, now charged with stunt driving
Ontario Provincial Police in Elliot Lake caught up with an ATV driver who fled arrest last month and charged them with stunt driving, among other offences.
-
Senior northern Ont. police sergeant pleads guilty to pointing gun at rookie cops
A 67-year-old detective staff sergeant with the Anishinabek Police Service in northern Ontario has pleaded guilty to pointing his service pistol at colleagues and using a gun in a careless manner.
London
-
-
Gas line break closes section of street in south London, Ont.
A gas leak filled a south London home with gas, forcing the evacuation of neighbouring homes.
-
'It’s a dream for them to come to Canada': Efforts underway to send bodies of international students home to Nepal
They came to Canada to pursue their dreams. Now their families have been left in agony.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg police searching for suspects after teen found dead in downtown apartment
The Winnipeg Police Service is searching for two suspects, after a teenager was found dead in a downtown apartment complex earlier this month.
-
What $1 million can buy you in Winnipeg's housing market
If you’re in the market for a house in the $1 million range, Winnipeg is one of the cities in Canada where you will get more bang for your buck.
-
Auditor General finds 'significant risks' in agency tasked with preserving Manitoba's history
Manitoba’s auditor general has found there are significant risks facing the archives holding the history of the province – and unless action is taken, he warns some could be lost forever.
Kitchener
-
'Facial recognition' error message on vending machine sparks concern at University of Waterloo
A set of smart vending machines at the University of Waterloo is expected to be removed from campus after students raised privacy concerns about their software.
-
App saves 65,000 meals from being thrown out in Waterloo Region
An app that aims to reduce waste from restaurants and grocery stores, while helping shoppers save money, is gaining traction across Waterloo Region.
-
Kitchener launches survey as it seeks help people facing eviction
The City of Kitchener is hoping a new tool will help them better understand the scope of evictions across the city.
Calgary
-
Alberta announces $3.5M for 20 anti-human trafficking organizations
The province is using $3.5 million in funding to help support 20 anti-human trafficking organizations in Alberta.
-
AHS cancels postings for management, non-clinical positions until end of March: memo
Alberta Health Services has implemented a partial hiring freeze until the end of the first quarter of 2024, according to an AHS memo released by the Opposition NDP.
-
4-vehicle crash on Stoney Trail sends 2 people to hospital
Two people were seriously injured in a crash involving four vehicles on Stoney Trail on Wednesday evening.
Saskatoon
-
Newly-appointed human rights commissioner seeks Sask. Party nomination
Saskatoon's newest human rights commissioner is vying for the nomination in a long-held Sask. Party seat.
-
'State of shock': Sask. teachers detail violent classroom incidents
Chairs thrown across the classroom, destroyed equipment and violent outbursts from students are just some of the working realities for Saskatchewan teachers.
-
'A huge amount': NDP says Sask. government 'quietly' spending additional $757M
Saskatchewan’s NDP opposition is accusing the provincial government of trying to secretly pass an extra $757 million of additional spending one month before the release of the next provincial budget.
Edmonton
-
-
Alberta gov't halting spending to address needs due to population growth not 'brightest idea': critics
The Alberta government is facing criticism the day after the premier suggested in a televised address its upcoming budget will follow austerity measures.
-
Child in life-threatening condition after crash south of Edmonton
A child suffered life-threatening injuries after a crash on Thursday morning.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING BC NDP delivers election budget with rebates, billions in new infrastructure
British Columbia’s majority NDP government delivered its 2024 budget on Thursday, forecasting a deficit in order to maintain services and promised infrastructure spending, while promising rebates and other goodies during an election year.
-
IVF funding, expanded cancer care, seniors' supports: A look at B.C.'s $6B in new health-care spending
B.C.'s 2024 budget outlines $6 billion in increased health-care spending over three years, including millions more for cancer care, mental health and addictions, seniors’ care and in vitro fertilization.
-
B.C. Budget 2024: Rebates, credits, small businesses relief in election year
One-time rebates and bonuses for eligible families and hydro customers will see more money in the pockets of British Columbians as part of the NDP’s election year budget, with more spending in key support programs.
Regina
-
'Significant' drug bust leads to one of Regina's largest fentanyl seizures to date: police
A recent drug investigation in Regina has led to dozens of charges for three people and one of the largest amounts of fentanyl ever seized by Regina police.
-
Excitement fills the air as TeleMiracle 48 draws near
The lights are up, the stage is built and soon the phones will be ringing for the 48th installment of the Kinsmen TeleMiracle.
-
