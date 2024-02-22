No injuries in fire at soybean processing plant in Inkerman, Ont.

Firefighters battled a "significant fire" at a soybean processing centre in Inkerman, Ont. on Thursday morning

Sevita International, who operates the plant, said in a statement to social media that there were no injuries as the fire occured outside of business hours.

"We want to thank the local first responders who were on the scene and the community for their support. We will share more information as it becomes available," Sevita International said.

Inkerman is located approximately 60 kilometres south of Ottawa.