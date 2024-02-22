OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • No injuries in fire at soybean processing plant in Inkerman, Ont.

    Firefighters are currently on the scene fighting a large warehouse fire along Kirkwood Road in Inkerman, south of Winchester. (Leeds and Grenville/ website) Firefighters are currently on the scene fighting a large warehouse fire along Kirkwood Road in Inkerman, south of Winchester. (Leeds and Grenville/ website)
    Share

    Firefighters battled a "significant fire" at a soybean processing centre in Inkerman, Ont. on Thursday morning

    Sevita International, who operates the plant, said in a statement to social media that there were no injuries as the fire occured outside of business hours.

    "We want to thank the local first responders who were on the scene and the community for their support. We will share more information as it becomes available," Sevita International said.

    Inkerman is located approximately 60 kilometres south of Ottawa.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Kitchener

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News