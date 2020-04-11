OTTAWA -- Ottawa Fire says no one has been injured after a fire broke out Saturday morning at an empty house in Sandy Hill.

Firefighters were called to 29 Robinson Ave. at 9:24 a.m. on reports of flames and smoke coming from the second floor. Firefighters checked the home and confirmed no one was inside.

It appears no one was living in the home at the time of the fire.

The fire was declared under control by 10:37 a.m.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.