OTTAWA -- Canadians dressed in red and white descended on bar and restaurant patios, beaches and backyards across Ottawa to celebrate Canada's 153rd birthday.

With all major Canada Day celebrations cancelled in Ottawa-Gatineau due to the COVID-19 pandemic, people celebrated Canada's birthday with digital events, patio visits and backyard parties.

The major Canada Day events in Major's Hill Park and Jacques Cartier Park, along with community events in Barrhaven, Kanata and Orleans have been cancelled this year. There will be no large, in-person fireworks displays in Ottawa this year.

Canadian Heritage is hosting a virtual Canada Day Daytime Show and Canada Day Evening Show on its Facebook and YouTube channels.

On Parliament Hill, dozens of people were marking Canada Day in front of Centre Block at 1 p.m., despite no Canada Day Noon Show. A rally hosted by The Canadian Revolution was on Parliament Hill at 12 p.m.

In the ByWard Market, Canada Day revellers started arriving on bar and restaurant patios at 9 a.m. to enjoy an early meal and beverage to kick-start Canada Day festivities. The City of Ottawa allowed bar and restaurants to expand patios onto sidewalks, parking lots and parking spaces to have more room while encouraging physical distancing.

As the temperature hit 27C at 12 p.m., dozens of people flocked to Mooney's Bay Beach to cool off and enjoy the holiday.

"I don't mind it, it's just a little hot on the feet," said Owen Scott while enjoying the holiday at Mooney's Bay.

"The sand right now is burning, but overall not too bad."

Ottawa Bylaw officers will be patrolling parks and beaches on Canada Day, to make sure people are respecting the physical distancing parties.