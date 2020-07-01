OTTAWA -- It is a special Canada Day at the historic Fairmont Chateau Laurier, as the hotel in downtown Ottawa reopens its doors during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The iconic hotel on Wellington Street closed its doors for the first time in its 108-year history on March 21 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Today, the 400-room hotel reopens to guests and visitors. The opening includes the operation of La Terrasse and in-room dining, along with the opening of stores and shops inside the hotel.

The Chateau Laurier says extensive measures will be in place to protect guests and employees and to limit the spread of COVID-19, including:

Physical distancing throughout the hotel

Mandatory screening for all guests and employees, which may include a temperature check

A 48-hour "settling period" for occupied rooms post-departure

Increased frequency of cleaning and disinfecting, with a focus on high-touch points.

Masks will also be provided to all guests and worn by all employees inside the Fairmont Chateau Laurier.