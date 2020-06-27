OTTAWA -- Canada's 153rd birthday will be celebrated virtually this year.

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced the cancellation of many in-person Canada Day events, but several festivities will still be held virtually on Wednesday.

Here is a look at some of the events happening on Canada Day.

Oh Canada! Canada Day 2020 virtually

Canadian Heritage cancelled the in-person Canada Day festivities in Ottawa-Gatineau due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Canada Day Daytime Show and Canada Day Evening Show will be broadcast on CPAC, the Canadian Heritage Facebook Page and the Canadian Heritage YouTube page.

The Canada Day Daytime show will broadcast from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., hosted by Serena Ryder and Pierre-Yves Lord. It will feature the National Arts Centre Orchestra, Paul Brandt, Julie Nesrallah and the Atlantic Ballet of Canada.

The Canada Day Evening Show will broadcast from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. It will feature Alanis Morissette, Avril Lavigne, Sarah McLachlan, Alan Doyle, The Sheepdogs and Ria Mae.

Canada Day Celebration Kit

Canadian Heritage has put together the "Canada Day Celebration Kit", with interactive, creative and educational activities for the whole family

Arts and culture: Paint, read, dance, produce your own stop animation film or sing along to some of your favourite Canadian tunes

Paint, read, dance, produce your own stop animation film or sing along to some of your favourite Canadian tunes History, symbols and traditions : Test your Canadian knowledge and display your Canada Day cheer with fun crafts and games

: Test your Canadian knowledge and display your Canada Day cheer with fun crafts and games Outdoor and physical activities : Go on a scavenger hunt, decorate your sidewalk or workout like a Canadian athlete.

: Go on a scavenger hunt, decorate your sidewalk or workout like a Canadian athlete. Culinary activities: Try out these fun and delicious Canadian recipes to enjoy during Canada Day celebrations

Canada, let's get together!

Canadian Heritage presents "Canada, let's get together!" Short videos will be available on the Canada Day website on June 29, so you can experience inspiring, moving and captivating moments with Canadians from across the country.

Let's Cook Together! – A unifying and colourful culinary challenge

Let's Get Active Together! – A fun sporting challenge

Let's Innovate Together! – Canadian ingenuity at its best

Let's Discover Together! – Hidden treasures of digital Canada

Let's Celebrate Together! – A celebration worthy of our country

Virtual Canada Day activities with the Canadian Museum of Nature

Celebrate Canada Day with the Canadian Museum of Nature – virtually.

The museum is offering several activities through its website, or you can take an online tour of the national museum of natural history.

You can learn about the maple leaf, make chalk paint and draw the provincial/territorial flowers, make a sweet Canadian treat inspired by the cold, or take an online museum tour.

Activities include:

The Maple Leaf – a Canadian Symbol – Learn about the maple leaf

Canada's provincial and territorial flowers – Draw the provincial and territorial flowers

A tasty red-and-white Canadian treat inspired by cold – Simple recipes for ice cream toppings featuring maple syrup, apples or cherries

The Queens Lantern at the Canadian Museum of Nature will be lit in red on June 30 and July 1.

Canadian Agriculture and Food Museum

The Canada Agriculture and Food Museum is closed, but it still wants to celebrate Canada Day.

The museum has posted new delicious recipes to try featuring products from across Canada, including Nanaimo Bars and Canada Flag Popsicles.

There is also fun crafts for the whole family, including a Canada Day pinwheel and RCMP stick horse.

You can also learn about special breeds of animals that are unique to Canada, including the Lacombe Pig.

Canada Aviation and Space Museum

The Canada Aviation and Space Museum invites the whole family to take part in the first virtual Canada Day celebration.

Highlights include:

Behind the scenes: A rare, behind-the-scenes look at Canadian aerospace organizations

Crafts and activities: Creative craft and activity ideas for all ages, including a Snowbirds Jet Trails and a Canadian CT-114 Tutor 3D Paper Airplane

Memories of Canada Day: Testimonials and memories of the museum's Canada Day celebrations over the years.

The Canada Day Walk/Run; Together Individually in Brockville

The Brockville Road Runners are hosting the annual "Canada Day Run/Walk" on July 1, with the title "Together Individually."

All participants will set out from their own front door at 10 a.m. on July 1 to run or walk.

Register online at the Brockville Road Runners website, and support the Brockville and Area Food Bank.

Virtual Canada Day celebrations in Arnprior

Arnprior is hosting a community singing of O Canada at 9 a.m. on Wednesday

The Canada Day Decoration Contest invites you to show your Canadian spirit by decorating your house, businesses, balcony for the occasion and a chance to win gift certificates. The deadline for submissions is July 2. (The campaign is open to all locations within the Town of Arnprior boundaries)

Optimist Bobby Legault's Canada Day Children's Virtual Bike Parade features prizes.

Visit www.arnprior.ca for details

Cornwall's Virtual Canada Day celebrations

The City of Cornwall invites you to tune in from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Wednesday for performances by your favourite local bands, as well as messages from leaders.

The lineup includes Mike McAnany, Art Levert, Nick Seguin, The Capital Beatles, Sound Check, Roxanne Delage, The Shiners, The County Lads, and Rodney Rivette.

Visit www.cornwall.ca for details.