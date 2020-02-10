OTTAWA -- Ottawa Police say they're looking for a suspect after a man was shot Saturday night in Bells Corners.

Police say gunshots were heard in the area of Seyton Drive and Sonnet Crescent at around 9:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, police and Ottawa Paramedics found a 34-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital, where he was treated for his injuries. He's expected to recover.

Ottawa Police said Monday an arrest has not yet been made. Police believe the shooting was targeted.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Ottawa Police Guns and Gangs Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5050.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or crimestoppers.ca.