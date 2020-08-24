OTTAWA -- It’s Capital Pride Week in Ottawa and this year’s theme of #WhereverWeAre is fitting, considering you can take part in the festivities anywhere.

This year, most of the events are being held online because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Organizers have put together a variety of events, including the Capital Pride Parade that will be held virtually. No parade route or floats, but everyone is still invited to attend online.

Osmel Guerra Maynes, Executive Director for Capital Pride, says they couldn't pass up the celebration, even with the pandemic.

“It’s a way for us to celebrate our truth and celebrate who we are as people in this community; there was no way of us passing 2020 without us celebrating.”

Participants are excited. Derek Hille isn’t letting a virtual week stop him from participating.

“I’m really looking forward to it. Pride is not cancelled; it doesn’t matter what’s going on in the world, we’re still going to celebrate,” he said.

Hille is looking forward to seeing what a virtual Pride week will look like.

“It’s just fun to see how it translates into this new era,” says Hille.

New this year is Ottawa Trans-Fest. They’re taking what used to be a one-day march and partnering with Capital Pride.

Fae Johnstone is an Ottawa Trans-Fest co-organizer.

“For the first time, instead of a single event, we actually have a full week of events. There will be all sorts of opportunities for folks to come together, connect with their peers, connect with community and learn about important topics in the lives of trans folks.”

Events will focus on trans community health and rights.

Capital Pride events will be streamed on their website and there is something for everyone. Maynes is looking forward to Monday's panel, called ‘No Tea, No Shade,”

“The erasure of black queer and trans resistance in North America; I'm really revving up for that conversation,” says Maynes.

The popularity of Canada’s Drag Race, which streams on CraveTV, is helping to draw a virtual crowd to Wednesday’s Pride Pageant.

We’ll see who will be winning that!” says Maynes.

It’s like no Pride Week we’ve seen before, but everyone is still invited.