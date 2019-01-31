

CTV Ottawa





An Ottawa massage therapist is facing two new counts of sexual assault.

52-year-old John Ackerman is facing two additional charges by the Ottawa Police Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Unit (SACA).

The new charges are in relation to alleged incidents that occurred while the man was alone with the women in at a clinic in the West end of Ottawa, according to police.

Ackerman is scheduled to appear in Show Cause court today.

Police won’t confirm if it is the same John Ackerman, 52, who was charged in October. In that case, police say a woman in her 20s reported being sexually assaulted by the massage therapist while the two were alone in a treatment room in March, 2018.

Investigators believe there may be other victims.

Anyone with information is asked to call Ottawa Police at 613-236-1222, ext. 5760. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by downloading the Ottawa Police app.