Niagara man dies in Brockville scuba diving incident

A man has died after a scuba diving incident in the St. Lawrence River on Saturday afternoon.

Police confirmed to CTV News officers were called to the area of the Dive Brockville Adventure Centre. Police did not provide the man's identity on Sunday.

Helen Cooper, the owner of the diving centre, says she knew the victim as a "highly experienced" and "avid" scuba diver, often diving two to three times per week.

Cooper said the incident happened during a charter at the Muscallonge shipwreck, a popular area for local scuba divers.

According to Cooper, the victim went in the water and several minutes later, was pulled back to the surface by two other divers, who asked for immediate medical assistance.

People began to administer CPR and he was rushed to shore at the steps of the water at Centeen Park. He was subsequently taken to hospital by paramedics. While everything was done to save him, he did not survive.

Cooper says she believes the man likely died due to a medical incident in the water. Police did not confirm a cause of death on Sunday.

"An experienced diver like him doesn't just drown," she said.

Cooper added the man "died doing what he loved."

Brockville police say they continue to investigate the incident.