

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





Commuters are being warned to expect delays on Elgin Street.

Bell Canada is beginning the second phase of its work to upgrade underground infrastructure along the Centretown road.

Starting today, southbound Elgin Street will be reduced to one lane between Gloucester Street and Cooper Street for the road work. No parking is permitted on the west side of Elgin Street.

The City says no parking will be permitted on Nepean Street and Lisgar Street from Elgin Street to 30 metres west of Elgin.

OC Transpo service will continue as scheduled on Elgin Street during the construction, but some bus stops will be relocated.

Bell Canada is upgrading the underground infrastructure on Elgin Street ahead of the city’s planned underground infrastructure work next year. Work to upgrade the underground infrastructure on Elgin Street, from McLeod Street to Waverley Street, is nearing completion.

The work is expected to be completed by late June.