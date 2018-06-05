

CTV Ottawa





Ottawa Police have closed sections of some downtown streets due to a sinkhole that has just developed early this morning. The sinkhole is located at O'Connor Street and Gloucester. O'Connor and Nepean streets are heavily flooded right now. Police have closed O'Connor between Gloucester and Lisgar Street. As well, Nepean Street is closed between Bank and Metcalfe Street.The problem appears to be a watermain break. We will have more information as it becomes available.