New poll says nearly 1 in 4 Canadians split or skip prescription drugs due to high costs

Teresa Cull is recovering from a knee surgery.

"The medication is really important and to be honest, I’m pretty happy with the OHIP coverage. I’m a senior so I play $4.11 for a prescription. I think that’s good value," she says

However, not everyone is as fortunate.

A new poll by Leger, commissioned by Heart & Stroke and the Canadian Cancer Society, shows 22 per cent of Canadians are splitting or skipping pills, some even foregoing refills, because they can't afford prescription medications.

The poll also says 28 per cent have had to cut costs other ways, such as reducing grocery spending, or delaying payments on rent, mortgage, or utility bills.

One in ten Canadians with chronic conditions have ended up in the emergency room from worsening health because they couldn’t afford prescription medications.

Justin Bates, CEO of the Ontario Pharmacists Association, warns cutting medications can cause further complications.

"No one should cut their medication. You’re prescribed the regime on your medication for a reason, because any degree or lack of effectiveness isn’t going to have the same desired patient care outcome," says Bates.

He adds, "I don’t think we can ignore the reality of the financial impact and stress on families across the country. We do need a fill-the-gaps-type-way for the federal government to step in and really target the investment to those that need it."

A 2019 federal government pharmacare report noted that 7.5 million people in Canada either don't have sufficient drug coverage, or don't have any prescription drug insurance at all.

The Liberals and NDP are negotiating a pharmacare plan that they hope to table by their March 1 deadline.

Manuel Arango, director of policy and advocacy with Heart & Stroke, is optimistic a plan will be reached.

"With a universal pharmacare program, we can resolve this and give access to basic medications for all people living in Canada," says Arango.

"Although ideally we do want a comprehensive drug plan, the reality is that probably at the beginning, the government will begin with a smaller number of medicines, and that’s a good start."

The Liberals and the NDP have already agreed to cover birth control through a single-payer program in the first go around, and they are also in talks to include diabetes drugs in the program.

The government says if a deal is reached, they plan to launch it with select drug categories, while they continue to work on a more robust national drug plan.