New $2 coin with black outer ring honours Queen Elizabeth II
The Royal Canadian Mint is unveiling a new $2 coin to mark the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.
The coin features a black outer ring reminiscent of a mourning armband, the Mint said in a news release, "echoing the loss felt by millions of Canadians upon the passing of their queen."
The metal composition of the coin remains unchanged from a regular two-dollar coin. The outer ring was given its new look using a black nickel finish.
The coin will start circulating later this month. About five million are set to enter the national coin distribution system. They will start appearing gradually as banks restock their inventories.
“Queen Elizabeth II served as Canada’s head of state for seven decades and for millions of Canadians, she was the only monarch they had ever known,” said Marie Lemay, president and CEO of the Royal Canadian Mint. “Our special $2 circulation coin offers Canadians a way to remember her.”
The Mint is hosting public coin exchanges at its Ottawa and Winnipeg boutiques on Wednesday and Thursday.
The Ottawa coin exchanges are happening on Wednesday from noon to 5 p.m. and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Royal Canadian Mint on Sussex Drive.
