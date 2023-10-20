Nepean, Ont. father wins $5 million lottery jackpot

One lucky man from Nepean, Ont. can rest easy after winning the $5 million Lotto 6/49 jackpot.

Thomas Murray got six out of six numbers from the Oct. 4 draw, where the odds of winning are one-in-13,983,816, according to the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG).

Murray, a 43-year-old father, said he has been a regular lottery player since he was 18-years-old.

"I like to dream big," he told the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto while picking up his winnings.

Murray found out he had won after having just arrived at his cottage and checked his ticket on the OLG app.

"I saw this big number on the screen and was trying to count the zeros, but my eyes couldn't focus," he said.

"I wondered if I had died somewhere along the way and this was all a dream."

The winning ticket was purchased at Metro on Greenbank Road in Nepean.

Another lucky man in Belleville, Ont. recently won $75,000 at Friends Variety on Sidney Street.

Murray said his first priority with his winnings is investing in real estate.

"I want to take my time to find myself in the perfect place," he said.

"I'm going to treat my family members and will celebrate by taking a vacation to relax and let this all settle in," he said.