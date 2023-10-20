Ottawa

    • Nepean, Ont. father wins $5 million lottery jackpot

    Thomas Murray won the $5 million Lotto 6/49 jackpot on Oct. 4 (Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation) Thomas Murray won the $5 million Lotto 6/49 jackpot on Oct. 4 (Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation)
    Share

    One lucky man from Nepean, Ont. can rest easy after winning the $5 million Lotto 6/49 jackpot.

    Thomas Murray got six out of six numbers from the Oct. 4 draw, where the odds of winning are one-in-13,983,816, according to the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG).

    Murray, a 43-year-old father, said he has been a regular lottery player since he was 18-years-old.

    "I like to dream big," he told the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto while picking up his winnings.

    Murray found out he had won after having just arrived at his cottage and checked his ticket on the OLG app.

    "I saw this big number on the screen and was trying to count the zeros, but my eyes couldn't focus," he said.

    "I wondered if I had died somewhere along the way and this was all a dream."

    The winning ticket was purchased at Metro on Greenbank Road in Nepean.

    Another lucky man in Belleville, Ont. recently won $75,000 at Friends Variety on Sidney Street.

    Murray said his first priority with his winnings is investing in real estate.

    "I want to take my time to find myself in the perfect place," he said.

    "I'm going to treat my family members and will celebrate by taking a vacation to relax and let this all settle in," he said.

    Ottawa Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada preparing for possible Lebanon evacuation, as Israel airlifts wind down

    Two weeks into the Israel-Hamas war, the federal government is still trying to find ways to get Canadians out of Gaza, while evacuation flights out of Tel Aviv are starting to wind down. On Friday, Global Affairs Canada and other government officials provided an update on the status of various evacuation efforts. Here's what we know heading into the weekend.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Kitchener

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News