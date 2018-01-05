An unattended pot of oil on a stove is being blamed as the cause of a row house fire in Nepean.

Ottawa Firefighters were called to 39 Woodvale Green, just off of Craig Henry Drive, at 6:18 p.m. Friday, on reports of thick, black smoke.

The extreme cold weather prompted a second-alarm call right away, but a third alarm was eventually needed to tackle the blaze because the wind was blowing the flames around and the interior of the unit was unsafe for firefighters to battle the fire from inside.

The fire was declared under control by 8:45 p.m.

No one was hurt, but people from several units were displaced. Damage is estimated at $350,000.