Neighbours using kayaks came to the rescue of the driver of a vehicle that crashed through the ice of the Rideau River in Manotick.

Emergency crews responded to the incident on the Rideau River early Sunday evening.

Witnesses tell CTV News Ottawa a car driving on the frozen river went through the ice and into the cold water. A photo showed the driver standing on the vehicle as it sank into the water.

The driver was safely rescued by alert neighbours who live along the Rideau River.

Video sent to Newstalk 580's The Morning Rush with Bill Carroll shows the driver grabbing onto a kayak, and pulled to safety by residents standing along the shoreline.

Listener video of a water rescue on the Rideau River in Manotick #ottnews #TheMorningRush @billcarrolltalk pic.twitter.com/81CdtxFSYX — 580 CFRA (@CFRAOttawa) January 17, 2022

Paramedics say the female driver of the vehicle declined treatment at the scene.

Video shared with CTV News Ottawa by Sacha Gera showed a yellow vehicle driving on the Rideau River shortly before breaking through the ice.

Glad everyone is safe - here is a video from our backyard as it went by pic.twitter.com/NI2nStMkvy — Sacha Gera (@SachaGera) January 17, 2022

The Ottawa Police marine dive team tweeted a vehicle went through the ice in the south end.

"Thankfully no injuries and an amazing job by local residents saving the driver by using a kayak and quick safe thinking," said police.

"Another reminder that 'No Ice Is Safe Ice. Please use extreme caution this winter season."