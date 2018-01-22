

Jenn Pritchard, Newstalk 580 CFRA





After a violent few weeks in Bells Corners local politicians want to set up a neighbourhood watch program.

On January 13th, police discovered spent casings along Priam Way . No one was injured but at least one car was hit by a stray bullet.

On January 17th, Nick Hickey was struck and killed while out for a walk along Seyton Drive. The alleged driver, Guillermo Escobedo-Hoyo remains behind bars, accused of second degree murder.

Finally, on Sunday, January 21st, shots were fired on Seyton Drive at Hammill Court around 3:30 a.m.

This was the city's 11th shooting of 2018.

In reaction, MPP Lisa MacLeod and College Ward Councillor Rick Chiarelli met to discuss a plan moving forward.

MacLeod said that they have been meeting with community groups and they decided that more police patrols would be needed in the Bells Corners area.

She also explained that a neighbourhood watch would be created.

"If and when we get the neighbourhood watch set up in the next couple of weeks we'll want to have members of the community come out and learn how to be part of that at a public meeting."

That meeting won't be set up until after Nick Hickey's funeral on Thursday.

Ottawa Police Chief Charles Bordeleau spoke about the increase in shootings on Monday's Morning Rush with Bill Carroll.

He explained that reports of shots being fired is concerning but it has become a trend over the last few years.

"The community needs to be reassured that most of these have been targeted shootings, they are not random," he explained. "But our fear and our concern is an innocent bystander being hit."

Bordeleau said many of those arrested during last year's Project Sabotage , where 14 people were arrested and 24 guns were seized, are back out on the street awaiting trial.

"Our officers are doing the best they can, with respect to some aggressive targeted enforcement that you will see that is being increased."

The Chief explained that they run in to trouble when people in the community refuse to cooperate with their investigation.

He strongly urges witnesses and family members to come forward, even if it's anonymously.