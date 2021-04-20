OTTAWA -- Following several confirmed cases of COVID-19 relating to OC Transpo bus operators in April, the service confirms other employees inside its headquarters have also been infected with the virus.

In total, 34 OC Transpo employees have tested positive for the novel coronavirus between March 1 and April 18.

OC Transpo provided a breakdown of confirmed cases, as follows:

Bus operations (17)

Facilities & Maintenance (14)

Rail Operations (two)

Customer Service (one)

At least 10 of the confirmed cases involving bus operators took place in April.

In an emailed statement, OC Transpo General Manager John Manconi said the safety of customers and employees is a top priority.

“Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, OC Transpo has been working very closely with Ottawa Public Health (OPH), following their guidance and recommendations,” Manconi wrote.

Manconi adds that numerous safety measures have been implemented to keep people safe. Some of the additional measures include installing shields on buses, requiring masks, and enhanced cleaning, according to the statement.

Manconi says those measures extend to common areas like break and lunch rooms. With sanitizer added to the building and ongoing monitoring.

The list of routes each driver drove on those days is available on the OC Transpo website.