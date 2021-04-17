OTTAWA -- OC Transpo is reporting two more bus drivers have tested positive for COVID-19, the ninth and tenth positive tests involving transit service employees in 10 days.

Transportation services general manager John Manconi provided an update on the two cases of novel coronavirus involving OC Transpo operators Saturday evening.

In the one case, Manconi said the operator last worked on April 14, and has been self-iolsating since. The employee operated bus #4652 on April 12, bus #4893 on April 13 and bus #4796 on April 14.

In the second case, Manconi says the operator last worked on April 13, and has been self-isolating since. The employee operated bus #6660 and bus #6598 on April 12, and buses #6381 and #6606 on April 13.

The list of routes each driver drove on those days is available on the OC Transpo website.

This is the ninth and tenth COVID-19 cases involving OC Transpo bus drivers since April 8. Here is a look at the other reported cases.