OTTAWA -- Gatineau Park will reopen on May 9 for walkers and cyclists to get some fresh air during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meantime, the National Capital Commission plans to close sections of its parkways to motor vehicles on weekends in Ottawa when Ontario begins to ease the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

The NCC has unveiled a three-phase approach to reopening parks, parkways and trails to residents as the Ontario and Quebec governments lift the measures.

On Saturday, May 9, Gatineau Park will reopen for the public, but all parking lots and amenities will remain closed.

In a statement, the NCC says “as of Saturday, May 9, we will reopen local access for users who can access the park on foot or by bike."

“Parking on roadways within Gatineau Park and on neighbouring roadways is strictly prohibited. Local authorities will be enforcing this restriction.”

Gatineau Park has been closed to the public since March 23.

The NCC’s decision to reopen Gatineau Park to local users comes as the Quebec Government eases COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

Three-phase approach

The National Capital Commission’s three-phase plan outlines the guidelines for opening urban parks, the trails in the Greenbelt and parkways for residents.

The three phases are:

Phase 1: Local use only

Phase 2: Broader public use

Phase 3: Regular use

Phase one includes closing Queen Elizabeth Driveway to vehicles so local residents can get some fresh air while practicing physical distancing.

Phase one also mentions that at the start of the Ontario Government’s Stage One reopening framework, there will be a “partial closure of other NCC parkways to motor vehicles on weekends.”

Both phase one and phase two call for the closure of Queen Elizabeth Driveway and other parkways so residents can walk, run and cycle.

Many residents have called on the City of Ottawa and the NCC to close the parkways for residents to walk, jog and cycle while practicing physical distancing.