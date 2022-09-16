NCC lowering speed limit on Queen Elizabeth Driveway and section of Colonel By Drive

Motorists will be required to go slower while driving along two roads next to the Rideau Canal this fall.

Starting Monday, the speed limit on Queen Elizabeth Driveway and a section of Colonel By Drive, from Bronson Avenue to Daly Avenue, will be reduced from 60 km/h to 40 km/h.

New speed limit signs will be installed on the federal roadways to inform drivers of the lower speed limit.

The National Capital Commission says the overall goal of the reduced speed limits is to improve safety on the parkways.

"This new change will ensure a uniform speed limit along these corridors, and increase safety on the parkways," the National Capital Commission said in a statement. "It will also make it easier for pedestrians and cyclists to access the Rideau Canal and surrounding pathways."

The NCC says new active transportation crossings have been implemented on Colonel By Drive and Queen Elizabeth Driveway over the past decade, including the Corktown Footbridge and pedestrian crossings at Bank Street and Seneca Street.

"These recent crossings have included reductions in the posted speed limits (from 60 km/h to 40 km/h) for approaching vehicles," the NCC said in a statement. "The NCC parkway policy is currently under review and should be completed in 2024."

The NCC says 36,400 people took part in active transportation on Queen Elizabeth Driveway in the month of August. Queen Elizabeth Driveway was closed daily to vehicles, between Somerset Street and Fifth Avenue, through the summer to provide more space for pedestrians, cycling and other active transportation.

Queen Elizabeth Driveway runs from Laurier Avenue to Preston Street.