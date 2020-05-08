OTTAWA -- Runners, walkers and cyclists will continue to have more space for exercise along the Rideau Canal during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The National Capital Commission has announced an extension of the pilot project to close Queen Elizabeth Driveway to motor vehicle traffic until May 24.

We’re working to create more space for people to enjoy the outdoors and exercise in neighborhoods close to home, and continue to avoid non-essential travel.



EXTENDED | Until May 24, Queen Elizabeth Driveway partial closure to motor vehicle traffic daily, from 8am-8pm. #ottnews pic.twitter.com/xD2Ck1M7NA — National Capital Commission (@NCC_CCN) May 8, 2020

The road will be open for cyclists, pedestrians and runners between Fifth Avenue and Laurier Avenue from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

The NCC launched the pilot project to close Queen Elizabeth Driveway to vehicles on April 18, and extended the pilot project on April 27.

In a statement, the NCC asks “only residents living in adjacent neighbourhoods should access the Queen Elizabeth Driveway during this pilot project.”

Speaking on CTV Morning Live, NCC CEO Tobi Nussbaum said the National Capital Commission is looking at closing the parkways to motor vehicle traffic on weekends so Ottawa residents have more space to get some exercise.

“Ways in which we can look at possible weekend closures on other parkways to give cyclists and walkers more room to physically distance.”

More details are expected to be announced next week.

Nussbaum says NCC trails in the Greenbelt remain open for local access, but the parking lots remain closed.

The NCC announced a “Framework for Public Use of its Assets” last week, outlining three phases for reopening NCC properties during the COVID-19 pandemic.

UPDATE | Local use for limited activities is now permitted on most of our parks & lands. This means if they’re accessible on foot/bike, you can now enjoy a picnic or toss around a ball, while ensuring physical distancing. https://t.co/PP7c9R94jr | #ottnews pic.twitter.com/83GABBlme2 — National Capital Commission (@NCC_CCN) May 7, 2020

“We’re really going to be guided by what we’re hearing from the two provinces in terms of public health,” said Nussbaum on Friday morning.

Gatineau Park will reopen to local users on Saturday. Nussbaum says parking lots and roads remain closed in the park.

“We are excited to want to allow people to use our assets, but we know we have to do that responsibly. We have to do it lockstep with the public health directives.”