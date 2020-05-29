OTTAWA -- The Sir George-Etienne Parkway and the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway will be open on weekends for cyclists, runners and pedestrians until the end of June.

The National Capital Commission is extending the pilot project to close the two parkways to motor vehicles on weekends until June 28 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The parkways will be closed to vehicles between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

The Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway’s westbound lanes will be closed between Booth Street and Carling Avenue.

The Sir George-Etienne Cartier Parkway will be closed between the Aviation Parkway and St. Joseph Boulevard.

In Gatineau Park, the Gatineau Parkway, Champlain Parkway and Fortune Lake Parkway are closed daily until June 28.