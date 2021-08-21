Advertisement
NCC closes Gatineau Park beach this weekend due to lifeguard shortage
Published Saturday, August 21, 2021 9:46AM EDT Last Updated Saturday, August 21, 2021 9:46AM EDT
Gatineau Park beaches were popular on the first Saturday of July. (Photo courtesy: Twitter/NCC_GatPark)
OTTAWA -- A popular beach in Gatineau Park is closed due to a lifeguard shortage.
The National Capital Commission says La Peche Lake beach is "closed until further notice" due to the lifeguard shortage for the beach.
No other details were released.
The NCC's O'Brien, Blanchet and Parent Beaches in Gatineau Park are open, along with the Leamy Lake Beach.