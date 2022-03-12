'Multiple fatalities' in Highway 401 crash west of Belleville, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a crash on Highway 401 between Trenton and Belleville that left 'multiple' people dead. (Handout/Ontario Provincial Police) Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a crash on Highway 401 between Trenton and Belleville that left 'multiple' people dead. (Handout/Ontario Provincial Police)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Russia strikes near Ukraine's capital; mosque area shelled

Russian forces pounded the port city of Mariupol on Saturday, shelling an area around a mosque that was sheltering more than 80 people, including children. Fighting also raged in the outskirts of Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, and Russia kept up its bombardment of other resisting cities.

A resident passes by the cars burnt in the Russian shellfire as he flees from his hometown on the road towards Kyiv, in the town of Irpin, northwest of Kyiv, Saturday, March 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina