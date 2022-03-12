'Multiple fatalities' in Highway 401 crash west of Belleville, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police say several people have died in a crash on Highway 401 between Belleville and Trenton.

A news release from the OPP said the crash happened at 3:45 a.m. Saturday on the highway between Aikins Road and Saint Hilaire Road. It involved a tractor-trailer and a passenger van.

Police said there are "multiple fatalities", but a number has not yet been confirmed. Two people were also taken to hospital with serious injuries.

OPP told CTV News Ottawa the driver of the transport truck was not injured.

Both westbound lanes of Highway 401 remain closed between Wallbridge Loyalist Road and Glen Miller Road for the investigation.

--With files from CTV News Ottawa's Kimberley Johnson.