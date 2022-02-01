The Ottawa region could get up to 20 centimetres of snow by Friday, with a mix of winter weather expected in the capital over the next few days.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement calling for a "multi-day snow event" starting Tuesday night.

The wintry mix will start with freezing rain or freezing drizzle mixed with snow, transitioning to just snow by Wednesday morning.

The snow is expected to taper off by Friday. Environment Canada says 10 to 20 centimetres could fall by Friday, and warns of reduce visibility to do blowing snow.

Wednesday's forecast high is 2 C, with the overnight low reaching -10 C. The

The cold weather will return on Thursday, with a high of -10 C.