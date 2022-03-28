MPP Randy Hillier surrenders to Ottawa police to face 'Freedom Convoy'-related charges

Independent MPP Randy Hillier has surrendered to Ottawa police to face charges in relation to his conduct during the 'Freedom Convoy' protests last month.

Hillier, 64, arrived at Ottawa police headquarters early Monday morning. He told reporters outside the station that police called him Sunday morning and told him he was facing nine charges.

"We know that they're all related to my opposing views that I expressed very often at the Freedom Convoy, at the truckers' protest," Hillier said. "Most of them are what I would call mischief-related and obstruction-related."

Police confirmed Monday morning Hillier is facing nine charges. They included two counts each of obstructing a public officer, counselling mischief and mischief/obstructing property over $5,000.

He is facing one count each of obstructing a person aiding a peace officer, assaulting a peace or public officer and counselling an uncommitted indictable offence.

Ottawa police said in a release they started their investigation after receiving "multiple complaints about social media posts and other activities of an individual as part of the ongoing illegal protests."

Hillier has spoken out against COVID-19 public health measures and vaccine mandates, and was a prominent voice during the convoy protest that occupied downtown Ottawa for three weeks. He was suspended from Twitter earlier this month for violating Twitter's COVID-19 vaccine misinformation policy.

Hillier told reporters that he wasn't sure what conduct the charges relate to.

"I had thousands of interactions. I only ever greeted people in with love and affection and embraces and handshakes," he said. "Unless handshakes and warm embraces are now considered assault…I have no idea."

Hillier is also facing previous charges stemming from protests he organized last year in relation to COVID-19 public health measures. He told reporters Monday that he is facing 25 charges in relation to those rallies, which could result in $2.5 million in fines and 25 years in jail if he's found guilty.

"Differing and dissenting views are now apparently criminal," Hillier said. "So that's a disturbing trend."

Hillier represents Lanark-Frontenac-Kingston in the Ontario legislature. He was permanently kicked out of the Conservative caucus in 2019, and is not running for re-election this year.

He is due to appear in court on Monday.

More to come...