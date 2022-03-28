MPP Randy Hillier surrenders to Ottawa police to face 'Freedom Convoy'-related charges
Independent MPP Randy Hillier has surrendered to Ottawa police to face charges in relation to his conduct during the 'Freedom Convoy' protests last month.
Hillier, 64, arrived at Ottawa police headquarters early Monday morning. He told reporters outside the station that police called him Sunday morning and told him he was facing nine charges.
"We know that they're all related to my opposing views that I expressed very often at the Freedom Convoy, at the truckers' protest," Hillier said. "Most of them are what I would call mischief-related and obstruction-related."
Police confirmed Monday morning Hillier is facing nine charges. They included two counts each of obstructing a public officer, counselling mischief and mischief/obstructing property over $5,000.
He is facing one count each of obstructing a person aiding a peace officer, assaulting a peace or public officer and counselling an uncommitted indictable offence.
Ottawa police said in a release they started their investigation after receiving "multiple complaints about social media posts and other activities of an individual as part of the ongoing illegal protests."
Hillier has spoken out against COVID-19 public health measures and vaccine mandates, and was a prominent voice during the convoy protest that occupied downtown Ottawa for three weeks. He was suspended from Twitter earlier this month for violating Twitter's COVID-19 vaccine misinformation policy.
Hillier told reporters that he wasn't sure what conduct the charges relate to.
"I had thousands of interactions. I only ever greeted people in with love and affection and embraces and handshakes," he said. "Unless handshakes and warm embraces are now considered assault…I have no idea."
Hillier is also facing previous charges stemming from protests he organized last year in relation to COVID-19 public health measures. He told reporters Monday that he is facing 25 charges in relation to those rallies, which could result in $2.5 million in fines and 25 years in jail if he's found guilty.
"Differing and dissenting views are now apparently criminal," Hillier said. "So that's a disturbing trend."
Hillier represents Lanark-Frontenac-Kingston in the Ontario legislature. He was permanently kicked out of the Conservative caucus in 2019, and is not running for re-election this year.
He is due to appear in court on Monday.
More to come...
Ottawa Top Stories
-
-
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Five dead, including three kids, after fire destroys home in Brampton
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Ottawa Police Services Board meets for first time since 'Freedom Convoy'
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
UPDATED | 'Truth, justice and healing:' Metis and Inuit delegates meet with Pope Francis
The president of the Metis National Council says she feels Pope Francis has committed to a journey of justice after a meeting with the head of the Roman Catholic Church at the Vatican.
Will Smith smacks Chris Rock on stage, then wins best actor Oscar
Will Smith — moments before winning best actor honours for his portrayal of tennis dad Richard Williams in 'King Richard' — marched on stage and smacked Chris Rock during Sunday night's Academy Awards after the comic made a joke about the appearance of Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.
Chris Rock isn't pressing charges against Will Smith for the Oscars slap
Chris Rock will not be pressing charges against Will Smith following their onstage altercation at this year's Oscars, the Los Angeles Police Department has said.
How Biden's unscripted words about Putin could impact the war in Ukraine
U.S. President Joe Biden's suggestion in Poland on Saturday that Vladimir Putin's onslaught on Ukraine should disqualify him from power has triggered an international political storm.
BREAKING | MPP Randy Hillier surrenders to Ottawa police to face 'Freedom Convoy'-related charges
Independent MPP Randy Hillier has surrendered to Ottawa police to face charges in relation to his conduct during the 'Freedom Convoy' protests last month.
COVID-19 transmission in schools: Experts call for better ventilation, monitoring
A new study reveals the significant impact that effective ventilation can have on limiting the transmission of COVID-19 in schools. In an effort to curb the spread of coronavirus in Canadian schools, experts are calling for better ventilation and air quality monitoring.
Ontario signs $10.2 billion child care deal with federal government: sources
Federal and provincial sources say the provincial government has signed a $10.2 billion child-care deal with the federal government that will cut child-care fees in the province in half by the end of the year.
Ukraine leader says he seeks peace 'without delay' in talks
Ukraine could declare neutrality and offer security guarantees to Russia to secure peace 'without delay,' President Volodymyr Zelensky said ahead of another expected round of talks between the two sides — though he said only a face-to-face meeting with Russia's leader could end the war.
ICRC asks Canada not to mix Ukraine aid promises with military support, sanctions
The International Committee of the Red Cross is asking Canada not to mix promises of humanitarian aid in with announcements about military support and sanctions when it comes to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Atlantic
-
'His death is going to leave a very big hole in a lot of peoples' lives': Friend of N.S. Power lineman
The Nova Scotia Power lineman who died after an incident on the job Friday is being remembered as a man who was universally liked.
-
Family of teen who disappeared pleads for answers
For Devon Sinclair Marsman's Family, the last month has been agonizing.
-
RCMP staffing shortfall needs scrutiny from N.S. mass shooting probe: lawyer
As the inquiry into the N.S. mass shooting prepares to resume hearings Monday, an officer's blunt comments have raised questions about RCMP staffing shortfalls in Nova Scotia and drawn the attention of a lawyer for the victims' families.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Five dead, including three kids, after fire destroys home in Brampton
Two adults and three children are dead and another person is in hospital after a fire tore through a home in Brampton early on Monday morning.
-
Results expected today from vote by Ontario physicians on new contract
The Ontario Medical Association is set to share results today from a vote on a new contract with the Ministry of Health.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | MPP Randy Hillier surrenders to Ottawa police to face 'Freedom Convoy'-related charges
Independent MPP Randy Hillier has surrendered to Ottawa police to face charges in relation to his conduct during the 'Freedom Convoy' protests last month.
Montreal
-
Quebec headed for possible 6th wave, but it’s too soon to call it: Boileau
Although cases and hospitalizations are on the rise in Quebec, public health says it’s too early to call it a sixth wave.
-
Montreal police arrest man in complex operation involving SWAT team, evacuation and metro closure
In an elaborate police operation which started early Sunday afternoon, Montreal officers arrested a 34-year-old man from an apartment near Charlevoix and Centre streets in the Southwest borough.
-
PM Trudeau pays unprecedented visit to Montreal Ukrainian groups
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reiterated words of solidarity for the people of Ukraine during a visit to Montreal Sunday. "Ukrainians are not just fighting for Ukraine, and your culture, language and history," he said during an unprecedented visit to Ukrainian groups in the city. "The pillars of Ukrainian democracy matter deeply to canada and the rest of the world."
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | MPP Randy Hillier surrenders to Ottawa police to face 'Freedom Convoy'-related charges
Independent MPP Randy Hillier has surrendered to Ottawa police to face charges in relation to his conduct during the 'Freedom Convoy' protests last month.
-
Will Smith smacks Chris Rock on stage, then wins best actor Oscar
Will Smith — moments before winning best actor honours for his portrayal of tennis dad Richard Williams in 'King Richard' — marched on stage and smacked Chris Rock during Sunday night's Academy Awards after the comic made a joke about the appearance of Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.
-
Ontario signs $10.2 billion child care deal with federal government: sources
Federal and provincial sources say the provincial government has signed a $10.2 billion child-care deal with the federal government that will cut child-care fees in the province in half by the end of the year.
London
-
Snow squalls cancel school buses, some schools closed in Midwestern Ont. Monday
Numerous schools have been closed and many school bus routes in Huron-Perth and Grey-Bruce have been cancelled because of poor weather conditions Monday.
-
Londoners show their support for Ukraine during multicultural event Sunday
It was a show of support for Ukraine from London’s multicultural community Sunday afternoon.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Five dead, including three kids, after fire destroys home in Brampton
Two adults and three children are dead and another person is in hospital after a fire tore through a home in Brampton early on Monday morning.
Winnipeg
-
High grocery prices leading Manitobans to search for home-grown alternatives
Amid the rising grocery prices, gardening has gone from a relaxing pastime to a way to add some affordable produce in your fridge.
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | 'Truth, justice and healing:' Metis and Inuit delegates meet with Pope Francis
The president of the Metis National Council says she feels Pope Francis has committed to a journey of justice after a meeting with the head of the Roman Catholic Church at the Vatican.
-
'Youth are experts': Manitoba children's advocate gets input from young people
Manitoba children's advocate gets input from young people
Kitchener
-
Highway 7/8 closed for collision
Highway 7/8 is closed west of New Hamburg, between Road 102 and Road 104, because of a collision.
-
Snow causes closures and cancellations for Avon Maitland District School Board
Most Avon Maitland District School Board schools are closed and bus routes have been cancelled due to snowy weather.
-
'You should be able to make ends meet': Local living wage advocates highlight Liberal promise
Ontario Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca is promising that his party will boost the minimum wage to $16 an hour, but according to the Ontario Living Wage Network, workers need to make at least $17.20 an hour to live in Waterloo Region.
Calgary
-
'A well-hidden crime': Alberta releases report into human trafficking, accepts 18 of 19 recommendations
After nearly two years of work, the report created by Alberta's task force on human trafficking has been publicly released, with 19 calls to action to help prevent the crime and empower survivors.
-
Will Smith smacks Chris Rock on stage, then wins best actor Oscar
Will Smith — moments before winning best actor honours for his portrayal of tennis dad Richard Williams in 'King Richard' — marched on stage and smacked Chris Rock during Sunday night's Academy Awards after the comic made a joke about the appearance of Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | 'Truth, justice and healing:' Metis and Inuit delegates meet with Pope Francis
The president of the Metis National Council says she feels Pope Francis has committed to a journey of justice after a meeting with the head of the Roman Catholic Church at the Vatican.
Saskatoon
-
'One of the best moments': Saskatoon fans celebrate Canada qualifying for the World Cup
Saskatoon soccer fans headed to Sports on Tap to show their support and cheer on Canada's men's team during the World Cup qualifier game against Jamaica on Sunday.
-
Saskatoon city council vote for masks, return to chambers on Monday
Saskatoon city council is set to meet Monday by video conference for what could be one of its final regular meetings conducted outside of council chambers.
-
Gardenscape returns to Saskatoon after 2 year hiatus
Spring in Saskatoon doesn't get the official seal of approval until Gardenscape has arrived, and for the first time since 2019, the annual trade show is back to take over Prairieland Park this weekend.
Edmonton
-
Plane carrying displaced Ukrainians to arrive in Edmonton Monday
A plane arranged by former Alberta politicians carrying displaced people from Ukraine is expected to arrive in Edmonton on Monday.
-
Ukraine leader says he seeks peace 'without delay' in talks
Ukraine could declare neutrality and offer security guarantees to Russia to secure peace 'without delay,' President Volodymyr Zelensky said ahead of another expected round of talks between the two sides — though he said only a face-to-face meeting with Russia's leader could end the war.
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | 'Truth, justice and healing:' Metis and Inuit delegates meet with Pope Francis
The president of the Metis National Council says she feels Pope Francis has committed to a journey of justice after a meeting with the head of the Roman Catholic Church at the Vatican.
Vancouver
-
Canadian mom and 2 kids flee Ukraine, land in Vancouver
At the first signs of an invasion, Anya Kholodnytaskaya and her family started packing up their lives in case they needed to flee.
-
More B.C. oysters recalled due to norovirus
Another company has recalled several varieties of oysters harvested in B.C. due to possible norovirus contamination, Health Canada announced Sunday.
-
Back to school: Masks no longer required when B.C. teachers and students return from spring break
On Monday, B.C. students and teachers will head back to class after spring break without a mask mandate in schools.
Regina
-
Canadian soccer influencing future generations
Team Canada defeated Jamaica 4-0 on Sunday, sending them to the World Cup for the first time in 36 years.
-
Canada men put on a show as they qualify for the World Cup
Cyle Larin, Tajon Buchanan and Junior Hoilett scored as the Canadians had their way with an outmatched Jamaica side in a 4-0 win before a loud and proud sellout crowd of 29,122 on a chilly day at BMO Field. A Jamaican own goal in the 89th minute padded the score.
-
Ukraine pleads for help, says Russia wants to split nation
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused the West of cowardice Sunday while another top official said Russia was trying to split the nation in two, like North and South Korea.