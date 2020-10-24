OTTAWA -- Ontario Provincial Police hit the brakes on two motorists speeding on Highway 417 in Ottawa's west-end.

The two male motorists were charged with stunt driving under the Highway Traffic Act after being stopped by Ottawa OPP officers Friday night.

In a Tweet, the OPP said a G2 licenced driver was stopped going 155 kilometres an hour on wet roads.

Police say the other male driver was spotted going 175 kilometres an hour. The speed limit is 100 kilometres an hour on Highway 417.

Both drivers received automatic seven-day licence suspensions and their vehicles were impounded. The drivers will appear in court to face stunt driving charges.