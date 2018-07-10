

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





A 26-year-old man is facing several charges after a cyclist was struck by a vehicle near Carleton University.

Ottawa Police say the cyclist was struck while biking at Bronson Avenue and Sunnyside Avenue around 11:15 p.m. Monday night.

The24-year-old male cyclist was treated for serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the suspect vehicle fled the scene. The driver of the vehicle turned himself into police approximately two hours later.

Loyan Mukhtar Eid is charged with Failure to Stop of the Scene of an Accident Causing Bodily Harm and Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle Causing Bodily Harm under the Criminal Code of Canada. He is also facing charges under the Highway Traffic Act.