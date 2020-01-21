OTTAWA -- Get your skates sharpened! The majority of the Rideau Canal Skateway is set to open Wednesday morning.

The National Capital Commission says a 7 km stretch from Somerset to the Hartwell Locks will open at 8 a.m.

Get reaaaaaaaady #Ottawa! ⛸ Our crew has been flooding with tonnes of H2O liters, and the green flag is going up on 7.0 km from Somerset to the Library Stairs tomorrow, Jan 22, at 8 am. �� Lace ‘em up! #ottnews #ottawa pic.twitter.com/QFgAIiB7x1 — RideauCanalSkateway (@NCC_Skateway) January 21, 2020

On Wednesday, conditions for the 2.3 km open section between the Pretoria Bridge and the Bank Street stairs were listed as 'good.' That section opened to skaters on Saturday .