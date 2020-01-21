OTTAWA -- Get your skates sharpened! The majority of the Rideau Canal Skateway is set to open Wednesday morning.

The National Capital Commission says a 7 km stretch from Somerset to the Hartwell Locks will open at 8 a.m. 

On Wednesday, conditions for the 2.3 km open section between the Pretoria Bridge and the Bank Street stairs were listed as 'good.' That section opened to skaters on Saturday .