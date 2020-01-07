OTTAWA -- The Rideau Canal Skateway is the world's largest outdoor skating rink but it's not ready yet to celebrate its 50th anniversary.

Ottawa's reputation as one of the coldest capitals in the world is taking a hit so far with a fairly mild winter.

According to the National Capital Commission, at least 30 centimetres of ice thickness is needed before the all-clear is given for skaters.

The milder Christmas weather has delayed a late December or early January start to the canal skating season.

Crews are out again this week flooding the canal and building that ice thickness.

In most years, the skating on the canal begins in January and ends in late February or early March.

The Environment Canada forecast calls for a high of plus 5 Friday and plus 2 on Saturday.

Colder temperatures next week may be what's needed for the start of skating on a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

The Rideau Canal Skateway then turns into a postcard of winter as thousands of people enjoy the skate along a length of 7.8 kilometres.