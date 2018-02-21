

ctv ottawa





Mosaivernales has closed 12 days earlier than anticipated with far fewer visitors than expected.

The Winter snow sculpture event at Jacques-Cariter park saw roughly 20,000 visitors over a 20 day period. Organizers had hoped it would hit rouhgly 200,000 visitors.

The exhibition cost $10 per person, compared to the widly popular summertime flower show MOSAÏCANADA which was free. More than 1.3 million people visited the flower show when it closed in October.