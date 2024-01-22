More than 35,000 skaters have already laced up to enjoy Ottawa's iconic Rideau Canal, NCC says

It's a scene that has defined Ottawa winters since 1970. The Rideau Canal Skateway is a winter postcard, known throughout the world.

Al Thompson is no stranger to this skateway.

"I moved here from France because of the canal. Thought it would be a nice place to live," says Thompson. "My first time was in like 1970-ish. In high school we came and we did one length and the hockey players, they did two or three, they just went back and forth."

Thompson and his group of friends, including Jennifer Solloway, spend countless days on the canal every chance they get.

"We make a point of coming as much as possible because every year it gets shorter and shorter and shorter," says Solloway. "So we make a point of coming every day that it's open."

After not opening at all last year due to mild weather, skaters rushed to get on the ice on opening day Sunday.

National Capital Commission CEO Tobi Nussbaum says, "Yesterday, we had over 35,000 skaters on the ice, which is amazing for an opening day. And it looks to be another glorious day here in the nation's capital."

Sunday marked the first time in almost 700 days that the ice welcomed skaters.

Katie Thibault remarks, "It's good exercise. Love to be outside. Winter activity."

For some, like Kyle Miller from Morrisburg, making the hour-long trip is worthwhile.

"We live in Morrisburg, so it’s a trip for us. And we don't know how often it’s going to be open, right?"

Xiaomei Shi appreciates the atmosphere, saying, "Fresh air. Nice view. I randomly talk to people," while skater Frank Hemming believes, "It gives you something to look forward to in the winter. It's nice to skate outside."

Despite milder temperatures in the forecast this week, the National Capital Commission says it will do all it can to keep the ice ready for skaters.