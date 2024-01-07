More snow on the way after 12 cm this weekend

Ottawa got its first big snowfall of 2024 this weekend and more snow is on the way.

A winter storm watch is in effect for Ottawa, Gatineau, the Upper Ottawa Valley, and the Prescott and Russell area warning of 10 to 20 centimetres of snow and a few hours of freezing rain and ice pellets late Tuesday into Wednesday.

"Snow associated with a major winter storm is expected to arrive late Tuesday afternoon and continue into Wednesday morning. Snow may change to ice pellets or freezing rain Tuesday night. Several hours of freezing rain are possible, particularly in the Ottawa Valley," the weather alert says.

Ottawa saw about 12 cm of snow this weekend.

The amount of snow each area receives later this week will depend on how quickly any freezing rain or ice pellets transition to snow, Environment Canada said.

"This is a heads up to the potential development of an impactful winter storm with heavy snow, ice pellets, and freezing rain. The exact track of this weather system is still somewhat uncertain, and as a result, expected snowfall amounts and precipitation types may change," the weather agency said Sunday. "Warnings may be issued as this event draws nearer."

Traffic impacts

The City of Ottawa says snow removal crews are working to clear roads after this weekend's snowfall.

As of 3:30 p.m. Sunday, no winter parking ban had been issued.

"All resources are deployed, and as we progress through the day, crews will continue to treat sidewalks, arterial roads and begin work in residential neighbourhoods to clear and treat streets. They will also focus on cleaning up any problem areas such as bus stops, crosswalks, intersections, pedestrian islands, corners and cul de sacs," the City of Ottawa says.

Ontario Provincial Police said Saturday night as the snow started to fall that officers had already responded to several collisions on Highway 417.

"Always remember to drive according to conditions. Leave enough space and give yourself extra time to get where you're going," police said.

Ottawa police tell CTV News that they have responded to 21 collisions in the city since the snow began to fall on Saturday.

OC Transpo said Sunday afternoon that seven bus stops were out of service due to road conditions, including one of the stops at the Bayview LRT station.

OC Transpo says service delays should be expected across the transit network Sunday. Riders should plan ahead.

Ottawa forecast

The forecast for Ottawa calls for the possibility of light snow through the afternoon, ending in the evening, with a low of -11 C overnight.

Monday's forecast is cloudy with a high of -4 C and a low of -9 C.

Some warmer weather is expected midweek. Tuesday's outlook has a high of -2 C with a chance of snow before the expected snowstorm moves into the region. Wednesday could see the temperature rise to 3 C with periods of rain or freezing rain.

Thursday's outlook is cloudy with a high of -3 C and a possibility of flurries.