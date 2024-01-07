More snow on the way after 12 cm this weekend
Ottawa got its first big snowfall of 2024 this weekend and more snow is on the way.
A winter storm watch is in effect for Ottawa, Gatineau, the Upper Ottawa Valley, and the Prescott and Russell area warning of 10 to 20 centimetres of snow and a few hours of freezing rain and ice pellets late Tuesday into Wednesday.
- Sign up now for daily CTV News Ottawa newsletters
- The information you need to know, sent directly to you: Download the CTV News App
"Snow associated with a major winter storm is expected to arrive late Tuesday afternoon and continue into Wednesday morning. Snow may change to ice pellets or freezing rain Tuesday night. Several hours of freezing rain are possible, particularly in the Ottawa Valley," the weather alert says.
Ottawa saw about 12 cm of snow this weekend.
The amount of snow each area receives later this week will depend on how quickly any freezing rain or ice pellets transition to snow, Environment Canada said.
"This is a heads up to the potential development of an impactful winter storm with heavy snow, ice pellets, and freezing rain. The exact track of this weather system is still somewhat uncertain, and as a result, expected snowfall amounts and precipitation types may change," the weather agency said Sunday. "Warnings may be issued as this event draws nearer."
Traffic impacts
The City of Ottawa says snow removal crews are working to clear roads after this weekend's snowfall.
As of 3:30 p.m. Sunday, no winter parking ban had been issued.
"All resources are deployed, and as we progress through the day, crews will continue to treat sidewalks, arterial roads and begin work in residential neighbourhoods to clear and treat streets. They will also focus on cleaning up any problem areas such as bus stops, crosswalks, intersections, pedestrian islands, corners and cul de sacs," the City of Ottawa says.
Ontario Provincial Police said Saturday night as the snow started to fall that officers had already responded to several collisions on Highway 417.
"Always remember to drive according to conditions. Leave enough space and give yourself extra time to get where you're going," police said.
Ottawa police tell CTV News that they have responded to 21 collisions in the city since the snow began to fall on Saturday.
OC Transpo said Sunday afternoon that seven bus stops were out of service due to road conditions, including one of the stops at the Bayview LRT station.
OC Transpo says service delays should be expected across the transit network Sunday. Riders should plan ahead.
Ottawa forecast
The forecast for Ottawa calls for the possibility of light snow through the afternoon, ending in the evening, with a low of -11 C overnight.
Monday's forecast is cloudy with a high of -4 C and a low of -9 C.
Some warmer weather is expected midweek. Tuesday's outlook has a high of -2 C with a chance of snow before the expected snowstorm moves into the region. Wednesday could see the temperature rise to 3 C with periods of rain or freezing rain.
Thursday's outlook is cloudy with a high of -3 C and a possibility of flurries.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
WINTER STORM WATCH
WINTER STORM WATCH More snow on the way after 12 cm this weekend
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Honda considering $18.4B electric vehicle and battery plant in Canada: media report
A Japanese news outlet is reporting that Honda Motor Co. Ltd. could invest upwards of $18.4 billion in an electric vehicle plant in Canada.
Calgary transforms old offices to apartments; experts say other cities should follow
No community anywhere would willingly choose to have a nearly 30 per cent office vacancy rate in its downtown core.
Montreal teens jump into action to save couple from drowning in Barbados
Two Montreal teenagers — one of whom is a competitive swimmer — are being praised for saving the lives of a couple from the U.K. after they were drowning in the waters off the coast of Barbados earlier this week.
Pressure mounts on Canada to support South Africa's legal battle for ceasefire in Gaza
A new legal battle will be waged later this week in the World Court to impose a ceasefire more than three months after Hamas' attack on southern Israel killed innocent civilians, triggering a brutal war in Gaza where Israel vowed to eradicate Hamas militants.
Alaska Airlines again grounds all Boeing 737 Max 9 jetliners as more maintenance may be needed
Alaska Airlines again grounded all of its Boeing 737 Max 9 jetliners on Sunday after federal officials indicated further maintenance might be required to assure that another inflight blowout like the one that damaged one of its planes doesn't happen again.
Person killed in New York bus crash was Canadian, Global Affairs says
Global Affairs Canada says the person who died in a tour bus crash in Lake George, N.Y. on Friday was a Canadian citizen.
The most iconic 1999 style moments turning 25 this year
In 1999 fears were rising about the end of the world — but if civilization had actually melted down thanks to an end-of-millennium technological apocalypse, at least we would have gone out in style.
Celine Song, Ryan Gosling and Martin Short among Canadians up for Golden Globe Awards
Several Canadians are vying for Golden Globe awards tonight, including indie filmmaker Celine Song and blockbuster star Ryan Gosling.
Weekend cold snap expected to bring snowstorm to some parts of Nova Scotia
With an air temperature of -7 C and strong wind gusts making it feel more like -1C, some people spent Saturday anticipating a snowstorm.
Atlantic
-
Moncton hockey community holds moment of silence for five-year-old who died Tuesday
Before the puck dropped at a Saturday morning hockey game in Moncton, people held a moment of silence for Tate Hughes, a five-year-old who died suddenly on Tuesday.
-
Fire destroys well-known Cap-Pelé, N.B., restaurant and fish market
A fire in Cap-Pelé, N.B., Sunday morning has destroyed a well-known seaside restaurant and fish market.
-
Firefighters, police search for body in Moncton, N.B., river
Firefighters and police in Moncton responded to a call of a body in the Petitcodiac River Sunday morning.
Toronto
-
Investigation continues into Thornhill fire that left 2 dead
Officials continue to investigate a basement house fire that left two people dead in Thornhill Saturday evening, saying that it is unclear if the building’s smoke alarms were working at the time of the incident.
-
Homicide squad investigating after man found dead inside North York apartment
Toronto police's homicide squad is investigating what they say is the city’s third homicide of the year.
-
TTC is making changes to several bus routes. Here's what you need to know
Some changes are hitting the TTC’s tracks this weekend as the transit network is increasing service across a number of bus routes and restoring other lines. Here's what to expect starting Sunday.
Montreal
-
Travel advisory issued after snowfall blankets Montreal roads
Montreal received a little more snow than expected overnight, making for slippery roads Sunday morning.
-
Agreement in principle will be submitted to the 420,000 members of the Common Front
The 420,000 workers who are part of the Common Front in the public sector will be asked to vote on an agreement in principle in the coming weeks.
-
Person killed in New York bus crash was Canadian, Global Affairs says
Global Affairs Canada says the person who died in a tour bus crash in Lake George, N.Y. on Friday was a Canadian citizen.
Northern Ontario
-
Suspended driver charged with stunt driving on Hwy. 17
A 57-year-old driver is accused of travelling more than 60km/h over the speed limit in the North Bay area.
-
The most iconic 1999 style moments turning 25 this year
In 1999 fears were rising about the end of the world — but if civilization had actually melted down thanks to an end-of-millennium technological apocalypse, at least we would have gone out in style.
-
Big expectations for Sudbury in 2024 as far as film is concerned
Hollywood strikes have been solved and industry experts say it’s full-steam ahead for Sudbury and northern Ontario filming in 2024.
London
-
London senior loses nearly $60K to phone scam
Kim Stevens, an older adult living on a small pension in London, lost nearly $60,000 to a convincing phone scam
-
Boil water advisory lifted for residents in Oxford County
A boil water advisory has been lifted after bacteria was discovered in Oxford County
-
Honda considering $18.4B electric vehicle and battery plant in Canada: media report
A Japanese news outlet is reporting that Honda Motor Co. Ltd. could invest upwards of $18.4 billion in an electric vehicle plant in Canada.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg firefighters battle 4 blazes within 12 hours
Winnipeg fire crews have had a busy weekend so far, responding to four blazes within a 12-hour period.
-
Oscar-nominated documentarian to speak at Film Training Manitoba's masterclass series
Film Training Manitoba (FTM) has announced the distinguished speaker for its upcoming Manitoba Film Master Series.
-
Upcoming art installation to showcase Manitoba's natural dye colours
A Winnipeg artist is working on a new art installation that pays homage to Manitoba's distinctive colour palette.
Kitchener
-
Three pedestrians hit in two separate collisions
Police responded to two separate collisions Saturday involving three pedestrians, including a 5-year-old.
-
Guelph telescope initiative aims to get amateurs involved in astronomy
A new Guelph initiative is building 3-D printed telescopes for aspiring astronomers of all ages to enjoy.
-
Kitchener crash sends two to hospital
Police are looking for more information after a Kitchener crash sent two people to hospital Saturday evening.
Calgary
-
Winter returns to Calgary with snow and plunging temperatures
After a long mild stretch, winter returned to Calgary Saturday night.
-
Calgary hockey parent creates app for timekeeping
Frustrated over the hassle of operating the time clock for his children’s games, Dallas West created the Blitz Sports app.
-
Calgarian Michael Playfair takes home Emmy for The Last of Us
The Last of Us was the big winner Saturday night at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards, taking home 8 of them, including one for Calgarian Michael Playfair.
Saskatoon
-
'No final decisions have been made' by province on whether to remit carbon tax for January
The Government of Saskatchewan will decide in the coming weeks whether or not to remit the carbon tax collected on natural gas for the month of January.
-
Dakota Dunes Powwow welcomes First Nations communities for New Year celebrations
Dancers, drummers, and spectators from First Nations communities across the province gathered to celebrate the New Year at the Dakota Dunes Powwow, marking its return for the first time since 2020.
-
Saskatoon SPCA opens new location
The Saskatoon SPCA has opened its new location, and staff are already seeing some success.
Edmonton
-
Hyman hat trick lifts surging Oilers past Senators 3-1
Zach Hyman is well on pace for another career year with the Edmonton Oilers.
-
Local business commissions artwork celebrating Albertans' 'journey of struggle'
A Sherwood Park business has added some supersized artwork to show its appreciation for others.
-
Calgarian Michael Playfair takes home Emmy for The Last of Us
The Last of Us was the big winner Saturday night at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards, taking home 8 of them, including one for Calgarian Michael Playfair.
Vancouver
-
Man suffers life-threatening injuries in 3rd shooting in 3 days in Coquitlam
A third shooting in as many days left a man with life-threatening injuries in Coquitlam Saturday afternoon.
-
Community leaders, RCMP host forum on extortion plots targeting South Asian businesses
Members of Surrey's South Asian business community gathered Saturday to listen to community leaders, politicians and RCMP discuss a recent string of extortion attempts and shootings.
-
'We're very optimistic moving forward': North Shore mountains get fresh dump of snow
Mount Seymour reopened Saturday with a fresh layer of powder to ring in the new year.
Regina
-
'No final decisions have been made' by province on whether to remit carbon tax for January
The Government of Saskatchewan will decide in the coming weeks whether or not to remit the carbon tax collected on natural gas for the month of January.
-
Artist shares skills with others in unique workshop
A unique art workshop was held on Saturday for Regina residents to learn how to customize sneakers.
-
Celine Song, Ryan Gosling and Martin Short among Canadians up for Golden Globe Awards
Several Canadians are vying for Golden Globe awards tonight, including indie filmmaker Celine Song and blockbuster star Ryan Gosling.