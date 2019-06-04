A young moose that was spotted in Orléans Tuesday morning was safely tranquilized but died soon after from 'stress and exhaustion'.

A photo from Geneviève Paré showed the moose in the area of Portobello Blvd. and Innes Rd. at around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Ottawa Police warned of possible road closures and urged people in the area to remain indoors to avoid startling the animal.

Police provided an update at around 10:45 a.m. to say the animal was tranquilized and will be released back in the wild.