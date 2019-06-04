Moose on the lam in Orleans has died
Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA
Published Tuesday, June 4, 2019 9:35AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, June 4, 2019 2:58PM EDT
A young moose that was spotted in Orléans Tuesday morning was safely tranquilized but died soon after from 'stress and exhaustion'.
A photo from Geneviève Paré showed the moose in the area of Portobello Blvd. and Innes Rd. at around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Ottawa Police warned of possible road closures and urged people in the area to remain indoors to avoid startling the animal.
Police provided an update at around 10:45 a.m. to say the animal was tranquilized and will be released back in the wild.