Montreal Road in Vanier reopens to two-way traffic

Mayor Jim Watson, city councillors and members of Vanier’s community celebrate the reopening of Montreal Road. Partially closed in 2019 for construction. The $64 million revitalization project is once again open to two way traffic and transit. (Jackie Perez/CTV News Ottawa) Mayor Jim Watson, city councillors and members of Vanier’s community celebrate the reopening of Montreal Road. Partially closed in 2019 for construction. The $64 million revitalization project is once again open to two way traffic and transit. (Jackie Perez/CTV News Ottawa)

