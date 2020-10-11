OTTAWA -- Ottawa police say a missing woman in her late 40s was safely located Sunday.

She had last been seen at around 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10. Police announced they were searching for her late Sunday morning.

In a tweet, Ottawa police said the woman was safely located thanks to a member of the public sending in a tip to investigators.

As she has now been found, CTV News has removed her name and photo from this article.