Missing woman found safe
Published Sunday, October 11, 2020 11:21AM EDT Last Updated Monday, October 12, 2020 10:57AM EDT
OTTAWA -- Ottawa police say a missing woman in her late 40s was safely located Sunday.
She had last been seen at around 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10. Police announced they were searching for her late Sunday morning.
In a tweet, Ottawa police said the woman was safely located thanks to a member of the public sending in a tip to investigators.
As she has now been found, CTV News has removed her name and photo from this article.