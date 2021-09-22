Advertisement
Missing Ottawa man found safe and sound
Published Wednesday, September 22, 2021 6:16PM EDT Last Updated Wednesday, September 22, 2021 9:01PM EDT
The Ottawa Police station on Elgin Street is seen in Ottawa, on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. (Justin Tang/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
OTTAWA -- Ottawa police say a member of the public found a missing Ottawa man in the south end.
The 82-year-old man was last seen around 12 p.m. Tuesday.
In a statement just before 9 p.m. Wednesday, police said the missing man was located "safe and sound."
A member of the public located the man and called police.
CTV News Ottawa has removed the man's name and photo from our web story and social media sites.