Missing man, 47, sought northwest of Kingston
Published Thursday, October 21, 2021 12:13PM EDT
Police are looking for Anthony Houghton, 47, who went missing early Thursday morning in Stone Mills Township. (OPP handout)
OTTAWA -- Ontario Provincial Police are asking for the public’s help finding a 47-year-old man who went missing near Kingston.
Anthony (Tony) Houghton was last seen at 5:30 a.m. Wednesday morning in Stone Mills Township, on Holden Road.
Police and his family are worried for his safety. He is described as a white man, 5-foot-4 and 207 pounds. He was last seen wearing a dark green plaid jacket, jeans and work boots.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Lennox & Addington OPP at 1-888-310-1122.