OTTAWA -- Ontario Provincial Police are asking for the public’s help finding a 47-year-old man who went missing near Kingston.

Anthony (Tony) Houghton was last seen at 5:30 a.m. Wednesday morning in Stone Mills Township, on Holden Road.

Police and his family are worried for his safety. He is described as a white man, 5-foot-4 and 207 pounds. He was last seen wearing a dark green plaid jacket, jeans and work boots.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lennox & Addington OPP at 1-888-310-1122.