Gatineau police seek missing woman, 79
Gatineau police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 79-year-old woman.
Émilia Vervul was last seen Friday at around 6 p.m. in the area of Eddy Street and Promenade du Portage in Hull. She was walking home at the time, police said.
Police say her family is concerned for her wellbeing.
Vervul is Black, about 5-foot-3 (160 cm) and weighs about 120 lbs (54 kg). She has short, white hair, which was covered by a black and white scarf on Friday.
Police say she speaks only in Creole and may have difficulty communicating if she is in distress.
Vervul was last seen wearing a long black dress with a red coat and black sandals.
Citizens who believe they see her are asked to contact Gatineau police immediately at 819-246-0222.
