Missing five-year-old boy from North Gower safely located
Published Saturday, August 7, 2021 1:53PM EDT Last Updated Saturday, August 7, 2021 2:19PM EDT
The Ottawa Police station on Elgin Street is seen in Ottawa, on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. (Justin Tang/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
OTTAWA -- Ottawa police say a five-year-old boy who had gone missing in the North Gower area has been safely located.
Police reported the boy missing Saturday afternoon but said a short time later that he had been found and is safe.
Since the boy has been found, CTV News Ottawa has removed his name and photo from this article.